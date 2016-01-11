The Game ft. Trey Songz “Do It To You,” Anderson .Paak “Come Down,” & More | Wired Tracks 1.11.16

The Game delivered The Documentary 2 and The Documentary 2.5 a week apart back in October, providing fans with 36 tracks to feast on (not including an iTunes bonus cut).

The Compton rapper will continue to flood the streets with product in the new year, as he readies a new version of The Documentary 2, featuring four new songs, for a January 22 release. He debuts a Trey Songz-assisted record titled “Do It To You” today for your listening pleasure.

The Game’s latest appears in Wired Tracks below, along with a heater titled “Come Down” from his The Documentary 2 collaborator, Anderson .Paak, and a collab from Hit-Boy and Wale called “Yadda Yadda.”

Photo: Instagram

Anderson .Paak – “Come Down”

https://soundcloud.com/hit-boy/yadda-yadda-feat-wale

Hit-Boy ft. Wale – “Yadda Yadda”

Flatbush Zombies – “Glorious Thugs”

Kamau – “Hometown Glory (Interpretation)”

Asaad – “Utopia”

Soulja Boy – “Cut It (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/chegrand/powered-by-tesla

Che Grand – “Powered By Tesla”

Black Madeen ft. Planet Asia – “Guerrilla Soldiers”

Kero Uno ft. Blu – “Underwater”

https://soundcloud.com/gxfr/westsidegunn-x-conway-hallnash-free-chapo-prod-by-daringer

WestSide Gunn ft. Conway – “Free Chapo”