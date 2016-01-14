DJ Khaled and Future Perform A Gang Of Songs On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Snapchat kingpin DJ Khaled hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a medley of tunes and brought along Future to help.

“The don’t want me on Jimmy Kimmel. So I’ma make sure I’m on Jimmy Kimmel,” said Khaled before bringing Future on stage.

We won’t bother listing all the songs, but do know that Future performed “Jumpman” while rocking a pair of Yeezy Boost 750s.

You gotta admit, these two had the crowd lit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Khaled put it on Snapchat (since he was busy performing). Wasted opportunity for an epic, major key moment.

Watch below.

Photo: screen cap