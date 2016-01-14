50 Cent Takes Violent Shot At Rick Ross On Instagram

The ongoing war of words between rap rivals 50 Cent and Rick Ross has no signs of letting up anytime soon. The Queens rapper took the latest swipe at the Florida star via Instagram by posting a violent image captioned with a stern message.

Fif’s Instagram post featured a photo of a hyena walking with a detached head of an antelope in its mouth with the following caption: “When it’s all said and done, I will have his HEAD. I said I was gonna talk less and do more this year, watch it play out.”

In a Rolling Stone piece released on Wednesday, Rozay took a slight swipe at 50 Cent but seemed to turn it around in the end.

From Rolling Stone:

Your old enemy 50 Cent made fun of your first-week album sales for this album. Does that even bother you anymore, or do you brush it off? At this point, my relationship with Curtis is really amusing, due to the fact that I’m the biggest L he ever took. I’m still enjoying life. My kids love me. I’m blessed. And when it comes to Curtis, it’s just unfortunate. I’m not happy that his boxing company went under. I’m not happy that his clothing company went under. I’m not happy his record label went under. I’m not happy that he went bankrupt. I’m not happy that he doesn’t have a relationship with his son. That’s not something to be happy about. But to see him parading around, still able to hold his head up every day, with all of that weighing on him — that makes me happy. I admire him for being able to hold his head up in a city that has revoked all of his passes. We’ve had a quite enjoyable past, and I still smile when I see him.

Yikes.

Check out 50’s response to the jab on the following page. A warning: the image is graphic.

