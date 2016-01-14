CLOSE
LeBron James Inks Reality Television Show Deal

LeBron James keeps getting wins on and off the court. The NBA superstar has inked a deal to create a reality show for CNBC that aims to help struggling businesses in Cleveland. 

Reports TMZ:

James just announced he’s launching a new show called “Cleveland Hustles” on CNBC — which will feature the NBA superstar meeting with struggling local businesses to help turn things around.  

The details on the project are slim … but it sounds like “Bar Rescue” meets “Extreme Home Makeover.” 

By the way, James will be producing the show along with Magical Elves — the production company behind the mega-hit “Top Chef.”

So, when is Cleveland going to build a statue of King James?

Get it in Ohio.

