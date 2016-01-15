Stream Anderson .Paak’s Malibu LP, Isaiah Rashad’s “Smile,” & More | Wired Tracks 1.15.16

Anderson .Paak, one of the most enigmatic rising artists to impact music in some time, has finally delivered his long-promised album Malibu.

Wowing listeners with his raspy singing, dexterous songwriting ability, and production abilities on 2014’s Venice was only the beginning. The world was .Paak’s oyster in 2015, a year when “Suede,” a collaborative track with producer Knxwledge, introduced the world to their one-two punch super group, NxWorries. Then came biggest look of the crooner’s career: five guest appearances on Dr. Dre’s comeback album Compton.

With all eyes on him, .Paak returns with 16 songs, including the previously released gems “Room In Here,” featuring The Game & Sonyae Elise, “The Season/Carry Me,” and “Come Down.” Other notable guests are Talib Kweli, ScHoolboy Q, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Rapsody.

.Paak also collaborated with producers like Madlib, 9th Wonder, Kaytranada, DJ Khalil, Hi-Tek and Like of Pac Div. Stream Malibu guilt-free below in Wired Tracks. Cop it via iTunes here.

