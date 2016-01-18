Norm Kelly Slanders Meek Mill, 50 Cent & Irv Gotti Enter The Fray

Meek Mill is taking shots from multiple angles. After dropping a surprise EP titled 4/4 that features disses aimed at Drake and 50 Cent, it may be a politician that returned the most brutal fire.

Canadian councilman Norm Kelly, who is clearly Team OVO, sent Meek a message via Twitter consisting of a photo of a large “L.”

As for 50 Cent, he sent a volley via Instagram, which Meek answered, via Instagram. Also, Irv Gotti jumped in with advice for Meek, via Instagram.

Notice a pattern? Meek did post a lengthy message to Fif that partly reads:

U pop sh*t on social media 24/7 … U never in the places everybody b at…. The whole queens say you a rat…. Ross baby mom hit you for that check you sick …. Ross finished you “career over? How dare you speak on that? …. All you artist that came under you broke” ya son hate you smfh! Ya swag on below “0”

Peep all the pettiness unfold below and on the following pages.

