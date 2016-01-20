Meek Mill Challenges 50 Cent To Donate Water To Flint, Slandered Anyway

Meek Mill challenged 50 Cent to donate water to Flint, Michigan—where Barack Obama declared a state of emergency—in lieu of continuing their Insta-fingers beef. Ferrari kept on with his slander campaign, though.

Said Meek:

“I got 50k to donate to waters … Let’s see if we can have @50cent match me! I’m pretty sure “flint” supported us! Serious post contact …. Roc nation will purchase for me and ship! Not even just him all entertainers! I ain’t got the tine posting memes and shit… “Way too trill for that”

A sly maneuver from the Philly rapper to put an end to the pettiness right? Nah, Fitty didn’t bite.

Instead, 50 responded with:

“You know you only trying to donate so you can try and use it in court [sh*t]head. You don’t have money to give away. When Nikki find out you playing with her money boy,oh boy your in for it.

Bruh. 50 Cent is a savage with the memes once he gets started. And he’s not stopping.

In fact, it seems like Meek Mill has waved the white flag, but 50 is paying him no mind (see on the flip). Props to Meek Mill for the water donation, though.

—

