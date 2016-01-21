Big Sean Launches #HealFlintKids Fundraiser Donating $10K Of His Own Guap

Big Sean is one rapper who regularly digs into his own pockets to help the less fortunate, particularly around his old way. The Detroit native kicked off the #HealFlintKids Fundraiser to raise money in support of victims of the water crisis in Flint, MI by donating $10,000.

The “Blessings” rapper’s Sean Anderson Foundation announced today (Jan. 21) that is has teamed with CrowdRise to launch the #HEALFLINTKIDS campaign. Its goal is to help the families of children exposed to toxic water in Flint.

Recently, Barack Obama declared the situation in Flint a state of emergency. After the financially troubled city of Flint switched over to a new water provider, citizens began complaining about its quality about a month later. The water supply was found to contain lead contaminants and made people sick.

The money being raised by #HEALFLINTKIDS will go to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan.

“I am devastated by the water crisis that has put the entire city of Flint in a state of emergency,” said Big Sean via a press statement. “In recognizing the great work that the CommunityFoundation of Greater Flint Michigan has been doing, it is my hope we can help by raising the money needed to ensure that the children who have been hit the hardest receive the care that they need today and well into the future.”

To help encourage participation (the campaign ends April 30), donors who make a pledge of at least $10 (which is tax deductible) will get a chance to a pair of VIP tickets to a Big Sean concert in 2016 (there will be five winners).

Every bit of help counts. Salute to Big Sean.

—

Photo: Instagram