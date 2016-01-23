Talib Kweli & Iggy Azalea Beef On Twitter Over Macklemore Track [PHOTOS]

Talib Kweli and Iggy Azalea exchanged some heated words on Twitter Friday (Jan. 22) after the release of Macklemore’s “White Privilege II” track. A fan of Iggy’s took a line in the song as a swipe at her, thus causing the Aussie rapper to respond in kind which then sparked the wrath from the Brooklyn veteran.

In the Macklemore song, the Seattle rapper spits the line “You’ve exploited and stolen the music, the moment/The magic, the passion, the fashion, you toy with/The culture was never yours to make better, You’re Miley, you’re Elvis, you’re Iggy Azalea/Fake and so plastic, you’ve heisted the magic.”

The fan tweeted the above line to Azalea to which she responded in a tweet “He shouldn’t have spent the last 3 yrs having friendly convos and taking pictures together at events etc if those were his feelings.”

Talib Kweli caught wind of the response, and all hell broke from that point on.

“The fact @iggyazalea thinks Macklemore song was a diss to her, instead of actually listening, is proof of her privilege. F— Iggy Azalea,” tweeted Kweli earlier in the day.

And so it went from there. Since we’re not in the business of picking sides here, do you think Talib Kweli and Iggy Azalea have bigger fish to fry or nah?

Hit the following pages to see the best of the chatter we could scramble up.

@lggysBae he shouldnt have spent the last 3 yrs having friendly convos and taking pictures together at events etc if those were his feelings — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 22, 2016

True story. I actually rooted for Iggy when she first came out. But she's disrespected hip hop culture one too many times. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) January 22, 2016

