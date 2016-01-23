Ghostface Killah Calls Martin Shkreli The Michael Jackson Nose Kid [VIDEO]

And now we have Ghostface Killah speaking on Martin Shkreli aka the pharma bro who copped the one of a kind Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, for $2M. Considering how he raised the price of HIV medicine exponentially, Ghost Deini is not a fan.

So far, TMZ asked Ghost for his thoughts on Shkreli, and the Wu-Tang rapper called him a sh*thead, repeatedly.

Then Shkreli reacted, and hurled shots at Ghost on Twitter. “Ghost mad that Shaolin outsold his last 5 albums… dude’s a non-profit rapper. Calls himself ironman, but sounds rusty AF @GhostfaceKillah,” he tweeted.

You get the feeling that Shkreli took a lot of time to craft that weak response, no?

Anyway, Iron Man has struck back with comedic slander. He has now dubbed Shkreli Michael Jackson nose, and Pee Wee Herman.

Judging from the vitriol he sent Action Bronson’s way, we’re Team Pretty Toney on this one.

Watch below and catch up with the initial sh*thead shot on the flip.

