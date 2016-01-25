. Just to make sure that you know that it’s really, Yeezy dropped the tracklist for the new project last night/early this morning (Jan. 25).

According to West, the project is the “best album of all time” and it clocks in at a succinct 10 tracks.

It looks like oldies “Wolves” and “Fade” made the cut along with “No More Parties In L.A.” and “Real Friends.”

This doesn’t excuse the fact that he didn’t drop a song this past Friday, though. Peep the tracklist below—Yeezy’s penmanship could use some work, though—no shots.

Kanye West – Swish Tracklist

“Nina Chop”

“Faith Stretch My Hands”

“Waves”

“High Lights

“30 Hours”

“No More Parties In L.A.” ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Fade” ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone

“FML”

“Real Friends” ft. Ty Dolla $ign

“Wolves” ft. Vic Mensa & Sia

