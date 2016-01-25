French Montana Throws Party To Celebrate J. Lo’s Las Vegas Residency

To celebrate the launch weekend of Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas residency, French Montana threw a celebration fit for a superstar. The rapper hosted an afterparty for Ms. Lopez inside the Paris Hotel Friday (Jan. 22) night.

Montana shut down the entire Martorano’s Restaurant for Lopez and friends. According to TMZ, the food and drinks were flourishing in bountiful amounts.

Lopez’s Sin City show, All I Have, is getting love from critics and fans alike, with the Bronx-born beauty selling out opening night and bringing in a similarly large crowd the following night.

Hit the flip for more photos of Lopez.

Photo: instagram

