Cops Close Investigation On Shady Chris Brown Las Vegas Punching Case

Chris Brown has endured enough legal trouble to last a lifetime, so it was particularly curious that a woman accused him of punching her earlier this month. Breezy got a bit of a victory when it was announced that cops investigating the matter shut down the case as the accusation was flimsy at best.

TMZ writes:

We broke the story, Liziane Gutierrez filed a police report claiming Chris went off on her earlier this month at a Vegas hotel, punching her in the face.

But cops weren’t convinced, not by a long shot. They shelved the case because her claim wasn’t supported by enough evidence. Chris said from the get-go he never touched her and she’s just pissed because his boys wouldn’t let her into the after-party.

There was another sticking point. Liziane went off on Jason Derulo in August after she didn’t make the cut at his after-party. She later claimed he tried to get the women who did attend do some nasty stuff … again, all unsupported claims.