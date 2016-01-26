Kendrick Lamar Salutes Compton Via New Grammys Short Film

Kendrick Lamar has always displayed a particular amount of pride of being a native son of Compton, Calif. Ahead of the 2016 Grammy Awards ceremony, the Academy has released a short film featuring K-Dot in his hometown element.

The film opens up in with Hub City as the backdrop and several individuals, including Compton Mayor Aja Brown, reciting portions of Lamar’s “Alright” track in a spoken word style. As part of the Witness Greatness campaign, the short video does an excellent job of building anticipation of a parking lot performance by this year’s most-nominated Grammy Awards artist.

King Kendrick is up for 11 nominations this year and has already kept his name in the buzz column with a recent collaboration with Kanye West. Lamar also dipped his toe into the sneaker game with a collaborative effort with Reebok as well and

The 2016 Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Check out the short film of Kendrick Lamar in Compton in the clip below.

[h/t HypeBeast]

—

Photo: screen cap