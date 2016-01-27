Jay Z Sued For $20 Million For Failing To Endorse Cologne

Jay Z made a splash in the fragrance world with his signature Gold Jay Z line back in 2013. Now, the company he collaborated with has launched a $20 million lawsuit alleging that the mogul failed to make good on promoting the product.

The New York Daily News reported on the suit enacted by Parlux Fragrances, which entered the agreement after it stated that the mogul born Shawn Carter was slated to make six promotional appearances on behalf of the company. Thus far, the Brooklyn business king has made not one such showing.

From the Daily News:

Papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court say the entertainer, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was supposed to have made at least six promotional appearances by now to promote the fragrance, which was launched in October 2013. He’s made none. Parlux Fragrances, which is involved in licensing, designing and marketing celebrity fragrances, says they lined up an appearance on Good Morning America, an exclusive interview with Women’s Wear Daily, an appearance at Macy’s and even several social media posts — but Jay Z would have none of it. “Jay Z declined … declined … declined … declined” six different times to participate, according to court papers. At another point, Parlux lawyer Anthony Viola says in papers, the company teamed up with Jacob the Jeweler to create five prototypes of lavish perfume bottles for the fragrance. Each one had solid gold caps and gold drizzled on the exterior. They cost $20,000 each.

The Daily News adds that Jay allegedly kept one of the prototype bottles for himself after rejecting the design initially. He also pocketed a $2 million royalty payment according to court papers.

There has been no response from Carter’s legal team.

—

Photo: Barneys