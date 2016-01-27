CLOSE
Kanye West Changes Album Title To Waves, Twitter Loses Its Sh*t

Kanye West is being Kanye West again. Last night (Jan. 26), Yeezy took to twitter to reveal he has changed the name of his new album from Swish to Waves

Needless to say, Twitter had a hissy fit. Also, it’s a safe bet that despite a subsequent shoutout from West, Max B aka Wavy Crockett is sitting in a jail cell feeling a ways.

There was also much discussion about Tyga being on Waves,—he’s not.

Kanye West will be premiering the album formerly called Swish live at MSG on Feb. 11. Check out what the Internets had to say below and on the following pages.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/692161181562310656

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/692175106286682112

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West

