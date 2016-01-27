Tyga Says Drake Beef Is Over, Thanks To Kanye West [Video]

Kanye West isn’t just a rapper/producer extraordinaire, he’s a part-time peacemaker. According to Tyga, Yeezus helped end his beef with Drake.

The beef went public after Tyga put Drake on blast in a 2014 VIBE cover story, which caused a (sort of) retaliation on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

In an interview with L.A. Real 92.3 this week, T-Raww said he and Drake are “on good terms,” and detailed West’s role in the truce. “He put us in a room together when he was doing his fashion show,” Tyga explained. “We kind of gave each other a hug, we just chopped it up on some real stuff.

“At the end of the day if somebody’s not taking anything way from you, affecting your family or taking away from your money, then you should never have a problem with somebody,” he added.“As a man, you should always be able to talk to somebody, be level headed.”

Now that their buddies again, could a collaboration be in the future?

Find out in the the full interview below (the Drake sections starts at the 14:10 mark).

Photo: screencap