Ne-Yo Weighs In On Chris Brown, Tells Haters to “Move On” [Video]

R&B crooner Ne-Yo has decided to discuss his opinion on the Chris Brown and Rihanna saga and feels that it is time for everyone to move on.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Ne-Yo stated that although the incident was “terrible,” people should let the pop singer move forward with his career.

“Chris Brown is a talented guy,” Ne-Yo said. “He is an incredible performer and no one can take that away from him. I think that for some reason it is taking the world too long to forgive this guy”

Ne-Yo also revealed that he grew up in a home where domestic violence occurred daily and still harbors no resentment toward the singer.

“I know what that world is,” Ne-Yo said. “I grew up in a house where my mom was abused all the time. I know how terrible it is, but I also know that forgiveness is divine and we really need to forgive him and move on.”

