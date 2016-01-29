KanyeAnalPlaylist Is Trending Because The Internet Lacks Chill

Amber Rose essentially shut down Kanye West’s ill conceived Wiz Khalifa slander when she jumped in with accusations of anal play. That was almost two days ago, but the struggle continues thanks to the #KanyeAnalPlaylist hashtag.

Started in the early morning of Jan. 29, it has been a trending topic ever since, full of songs and memes clowning Yeezy’s alleged taste for rectal pleasures.

To his credit, West addressed the topic on Twitter yesterday. “Exes can be mad but just know I never let them play with my ass… I don’t do that… I stay away from that area all together,” tweeted Yeezy. “I’m not into that kind of shit… I like pictures and videos Me and my wife got the kind of love that can turn exes into best friends.”

So Amber Rose, made it all up? Quite possibly, but that wouldn’t be as scandalous.

As for #KanyeAnalPlaylist, it all started here, and the sh*t quickly hit the fan (see what we did there?).

See the best #KanyeAnalPlaylist tweets and memes below and on the following pages. Y’all are savages out there.

when Yezzy's squad finds out #KanyeAnalPlaylist is trending and they can't decide who should tell him pic.twitter.com/unMXFKlNJP — DarthH8er (@DarthH8er) January 29, 2016

