Lil’ Kim’s Booty The Victim Of Photoshop Slander [PHOTOS]

Lil’ Kim largely keeps to herself these days, aside from announcements of new albums and guest appearances. The Brooklyn veteran and her behind were victims of an altered photo that made Kim’s backside far more enormous than it is and ignited a wave of slander.

It began on Wednesday (Jan. 27) when a photo floated in the Twitterverse of Kim in a side-by-side comparison showing the real booty situation of the rapper in comparison to the faked version. The photo only served to inspire Twitter users to go in to the extreme with the jokes and made Lil’ Kim a trending topic on the social media network.

While the slander wasn’t deserved, the photo was the perfect lob pass for Twitter’s comedians-in-training.

Hit the following pages to view some of the Photoshop booty slander, including Kim’s reaction to the chatter which you can view below.

Really? The hate is so real. pic.twitter.com/u7BISshn2L — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 28, 2016

You bloggers should be ashamed of yourself for promoting this foolishness knowing that this is SO fake just like all of you haters. 😂😂🙄🤔 — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 28, 2016

But I got a good idea where this is coming from. What's in the dark always comes into the light. Carry on. — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 28, 2016

—

Photo: screen cap

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »