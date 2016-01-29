Kanye West To Appear On Saturday Night Live On Feb. 13

Kanye West is great at getting wins even when he is in the midst of stacking up Ls. Yeezy will reportedly be returning for yet another Saturday Night Live performance on Feb. 13.

Reports Fake Shore Drive:

Reliable sources tell me that Kanye West will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on February 13th — just two days after Swish Waves’ intended release date. This make sense as Kanye will be in NYC for his Madison Square Garden release event/Yeezy Season 3 launch, as well as NY Fashion Week. This would also give him enough time to be in LA for the Grammys or Toronto for All-Star festivities should he be so inclined.

The last time Yeezy hit SNL will be almost a year to the day of his next performance, when he performed a medley of tracks, including “Wolves” for the show’s 40th anniversary celebration in Feb. 2015.

Kanye West’s new album, Waves, is out February 11 and he’ll be premiering the album at Madison Square Garden on that same day.

UPDATE: SNL has confirmed, it’s going down.

Excited to announce that @melissamccarthy will host #SNL February 13 with musical guest @kanyewest! pic.twitter.com/gUkXGNzbW3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 29, 2016

Photo: WENN.com