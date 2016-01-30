Kanye West In The Studio w/ Kirk Franklin, Andre 3000, 2 Chainz & More

Is Kanye West‘s new album Waves done yet or not? From the multitude of rap A-listers spotted in the studio with Yeezy, either he’s still fine tuning or his listening session guest list is insane.

Photos have been popping up on social media of West in the studio with Kirk Franklin, 2 Chainz, Diddy, French Montana and The-Dream.

Even the mythical Andre 3000 was spotted hanging out (along with Kid Cudi). That’s when you know it’s real.

Waves is out Feb. 11. Check out who’s been able to scribble on the Wave‘s tracklist below and on the following pages.

