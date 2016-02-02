Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose Took A Selfie Together

To quote Group Home, “the world’s about to end.” Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose—who just about everyone figured are sworn enemies—posted a selfie with each other to their respective Instagram pages on Feb. 2.

Kanye West’s wife and his ex in the same room and being cordial, no one could have guessed this.

Pray that Yeezy is busy in the studio finishing Swish and not getting distracted by this struggle. Hey, it’s a pipe dream, but pray anyway.

Can we expect a Yeezy and Wiz Khalifa selfie? Did Amber and Kim discuss Yeezy’s butthole? So many questions.

—

Photo: Instagram