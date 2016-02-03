Kanye West Spoke To Wiz Khalifa, Clarifies Greatness Of Waves

Kanye West has been the talk of the Internets lately, mostly thanks to his Twitter fingers. Yeezy revealed that he has spoken to Wiz Khalifa and clarified that Waves will be one of the greatest albums of all time instead of the greatest album of all time.

Unless you avoid social media, you’re aware of the slander Yeezy hurled at Wiz (which he deleted, but, screen captures), only to have it elicit an accusation of butthole play from Amber Rose. It also led to Rose and Kim Kardashian having a meeting of the minds.

It turns out Rose and Kardashian hashed out their differences after West and Wiz spoke to each other.

TMZ reports that the rappers spoke Monday morning (Feb. 1), then Kim and Amber linked up at Kris Jenner’s house, which led to their now infamous selfie.

As for Waves, West took to Twitter to acknowledge that acts like Lauryn Hill, Q-Tip, Marvin Gaye and Jay Z have dropped GOAT album, and his will be one of them.

