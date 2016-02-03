Drake Shares Exclusive Footage Of T-Mobile “Hotline Bling” Super Bowl Ad [VIDEO]

Drake and his “Hotline Bling” video inspired several fantastic memes in 2015, and the shelf life of the track will now be extended by way of a Super Bowl 50 T-Mobile advertisement. The Canadian superstar shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the ad, and it looks like he had a lot of fun doing so.

Billboard got the exclusive first look at the images of the T-Mobile spot, complete with Drake flashing smiles and appearing to at one point be instructing people how to dance. Decked out in the same crisp grey turtleneck sweater he wore in “Hotline Bling,” the OVO Sound captain was snapped in several shots by director and cinematographer, Theo Skudra.

Check out a few of the images courtesy of Drake and his team on the following pages and head back over to Billboard to see the rest.

Just in case you’ve missed it, check out Drake’s T-Mobile “Restricted Bling” spot in the clip below.

Photo: Theo Skudra

