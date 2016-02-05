Future Is Finally Spending Quality Time With Baby Future [VIDEO]

Future is finally spending some quality time with his namesake. The Atlanta rapper was spotted getting off a flight with his baby son in tow.

Reports TMZ:

Future arrived at LAX Thursday night with his son clinging to him as they walked outside. Our sources tell us dad and son have been together for about a week now.

We’re told this is the first time Future’s had the kid since he and Jr.’s mom, Ciara, had a blowout about custody issues during the holidays.

While Future’s getting QT … Ciara’s on vacay with Russell Wilson. Looks like a win-win.