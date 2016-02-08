CLOSE
Kanye West’s New Album Now May Have A Secret Title

So is the title of Kanye West’s new album, due out this week, Waves or Swish or So Help Me God? The latest from Yeezy is that it may have a new secret title. 

Clearly, this man is trolling us all. West took to Twitter early this morning (Feb. 8) to confirm absolutely nothing about the name of his new album.

“There may be a new secret album titled,” he tweeted.

All this hype means said album, whatever its name is, better be cocaine in audio form, or the Internets will be merciless with the slander. Just saying.

Also, the Yeezy Supply website is back at it.

