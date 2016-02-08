Beyonce Announces Formation World Tour (Dates & Ticket Info)

Beyonce put the world on notice this weekend. After premiering her new song and video “Formation” and tearing down the halftime show at Super Bowl 50 the next day, Bey announced the Formation World Tour.
The stateside leg of the tour kicks of April 27 in Miami before hitting cities like Atlanta, Seattle and Boston before wrapping up June 12 in Hershey, Pa. The European leg of the tour starts in Sunderland, UK and will have stops in Glasgow, Dublin, Paris and more before wrapping up in Brussels on July 31.
Tickets for the Live Nation promoted stadium tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 15 in Europe and Tuesday, Feb. 16 in North America at www.livenation.com. It’s a safe bet tickets will sell out moments after they go on sale, but if you’re down with American Express, and part of the official Beyhive fan cub, you’ll have a much better shot.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Miami, Tampa, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore & Hershey beginningTuesday, Feb. 9 at 12:00 p.m. local through Sunday, Feb. 14 at 5:00 p.m. local. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh beginning Monday, Feb. 15 (at 12:00 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 20 at 5:00 p.m. local.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Beyoncé’s The Formation World Tour 2016 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, *France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, before the general public from12:00 p.m. Tuesday, 9 Feb. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 13 Feb (France pre-sale ends Friday, 12-Feb @ 5pm). American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Germany before the general public from 12:00 p.m. Monday, 15 Feb. to 5pm p.m. Friday, 19 Feb. local time.
See the full list of tour dates below.
BEYONCÉ – THE FORMATION WORLD TOUR
All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.
|NORTH AMERICA:
|Wed. April 27
|Miami, FL
|Marlins Park
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Fri. April 29
|Tampa
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sun. May 1
|Atlanta, GA
|Georgia Dome
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Tue. May 3
|Raleigh, NC
|Carter-Finley Stadium
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Thu. May 5
|Nashville, TN
|Nissan Stadium
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Sat. May 7
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Mon. May 9
|Dallas, TX
|AT&T Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Thu. May 12
|San Diego, CA
|Qualcomm Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sat. May 14
|Los Angeles, CA
|Rose Bowl
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Mon. May 16
|San Francisco, CA
|Levi’s Stadium
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Wed. May 18
|Seattle, WA
|CenturyLink Field
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Fri. May 20
|Edmonton, AB
|Commonwealth Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Mon. May 23
|Minneapolis, MN
|TCF Bank Stadium
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Wed. May 25
|Toronto, ON
|Rogers Centre
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Fri. May 27
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sun. May 29
|Detroit, MI
|Ford Field
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Tue. May 31
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Heinz Field
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Fri. June 3
|Boston, MA
|Gillette Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sun. June 5
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Tue. June 7
|New York, NY
|Citi Field
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Fri. June 10
|Baltimore, MD
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sun. June 12
|Hershey, PA
|Hershey park Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|EUROPE:
|Tue. June 28
|Sunderland, UK
|Stadium of Light
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Thu. June 30
|Cardiff, UK
|Millennium Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sat. July 2
|London, UK
|Wembley Stadium
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Tue. July 5
|Manchester, UK
|Emirates Old Trafford
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Thu. July 7
|Glasgow, UK
|Hampden Park
|Tue. Feb. 16
|Sat. July 9
|Dublin, IE
|Croke Park
|Mon. Feb. 15
|Tue. July 12
|Dusseldorf, DE
|Esprit Arena
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Thu. July 14
|Zurich, CH
|Letzigrund
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Sat. July 16
|Amsterdam, NE
|Arena
|Mon. Feb. 15
|Mon. July 18
|Milan, IT
|Stadio San Siro
|Mon. Feb. 15
|Thu. July 21
|Paris, FR
|Stade de France
|Mon. Feb. 15
|Sun. July 24
|Copenhagen, DK
|Parken
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Tue. July 26
|Stockholm, SE
|Friends Arena
|Mon. Feb. 15
|Fri. July 29
|Frankfurt, DE
|Commerzbank Arena
|Mon. Feb. 22
|Sun. July 31
|Brussels, BE
|Roi Boudoin
|Mon. Feb. 22