Beyonce Announces Formation World Tour (Dates & Ticket Info)

Beyonce put the world on notice this weekend. After premiering her new song and video “Formation” and tearing down the halftime show at Super Bowl 50 the next day, Bey announced the Formation World Tour. 

The stateside leg of the tour kicks of April 27 in Miami before hitting cities like Atlanta, Seattle and Boston before wrapping up June 12 in Hershey, Pa. The European leg of the tour starts in Sunderland, UK and will have stops in Glasgow, Dublin, Paris and more before wrapping up in Brussels on July 31.

Tickets for the Live Nation promoted stadium tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 15 in Europe and Tuesday, Feb. 16 in North America at www.livenation.com. It’s a safe bet tickets will sell out moments after they go on sale, but if you’re down with American Express, and part of the official Beyhive fan cub, you’ll have a much better shot.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Miami, Tampa, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore & Hershey beginningTuesday, Feb. 9 at 12:00 p.m. local through Sunday, Feb. 14 at 5:00 p.m. local. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh beginning Monday, Feb. 15 (at 12:00 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 20  at 5:00 p.m. local. 

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Beyoncé’s The Formation World Tour 2016 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, *France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, before the general public from12:00 p.m. Tuesday, 9 Feb. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 13 Feb (France pre-sale ends Friday, 12-Feb @ 5pm).  American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Germany before the general public from 12:00 p.m. Monday, 15 Feb. to 5pm p.m. Friday, 19 Feb. local time.

See the full list of tour dates below.

BEYONCÉ – THE FORMATION WORLD TOUR

All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.

 

NORTH AMERICA:
Wed. April 27 Miami, FL Marlins Park Tue. Feb. 16
Fri. April 29 Tampa Raymond James Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Sun. May 1 Atlanta, GA Georgia Dome Mon. Feb. 22
Tue. May 3 Raleigh, NC Carter-Finley Stadium Mon. Feb. 22
Thu. May 5 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Mon. Feb. 22
Sat. May 7 Houston, TX NRG Stadium Mon. Feb. 22
Mon. May 9 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Thu. May 12 San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Sat. May 14 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Tue. Feb. 16
Mon. May 16 San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium Mon. Feb. 22
Wed. May 18 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Mon. Feb. 22
Fri. May 20 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Mon. May 23 Minneapolis, MN TCF Bank Stadium Mon. Feb. 22
Wed. May 25 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Tue. Feb. 16
Fri. May 27 Chicago, IL Soldier Field Tue. Feb. 16
Sun. May 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field Mon. Feb. 22
Tue. May 31 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field Mon. Feb. 22
Fri. June 3 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Sun. June 5 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field Tue. Feb. 16
Tue. June 7 New York, NY Citi Field Tue. Feb. 16
Fri. June 10 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Sun. June 12 Hershey, PA Hershey park Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
EUROPE:      
Tue. June 28 Sunderland, UK Stadium of Light Tue. Feb. 16
Thu. June 30 Cardiff, UK Millennium Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Sat. July 2 London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue. Feb. 16
Tue. July 5 Manchester, UK Emirates Old Trafford Tue. Feb. 16
Thu. July 7 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park Tue. Feb. 16
Sat. July 9 Dublin, IE Croke Park Mon. Feb. 15
Tue. July 12 Dusseldorf, DE Esprit Arena Mon. Feb. 22
Thu. July 14 Zurich, CH Letzigrund Mon. Feb. 22
Sat. July 16 Amsterdam, NE Arena Mon. Feb. 15
Mon. July 18 Milan, IT Stadio San Siro Mon. Feb. 15
Thu. July 21 Paris, FR Stade de France Mon. Feb. 15
Sun. July 24 Copenhagen, DK Parken Mon. Feb. 22
Tue. July 26 Stockholm, SE Friends Arena Mon. Feb. 15
Fri. July 29 Frankfurt, DE Commerzbank Arena Mon. Feb. 22
Sun. July 31 Brussels, BE Roi Boudoin Mon. Feb. 22

 

