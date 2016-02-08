Raven-Symone Catches Post-Super Bowl Slander For Beyoncé Comments

Raven-Symone is getting dragged for giving her two cents on Beyoncé’s Super Bowl 50 performance with Coldplay. During today’s (Feb. 8) show The View co-host said she thought Mrs. Carter’s stage extravaganza was “hilarious” and “amazing” but she prefers the old Bey — who used to sing ballads in dresses and stuff.

Like Rudy Giuliani, Symone made her point by overstepping the significance of Bey’s halftime statement. Though she noted that Janet Jackson was left out of the montage of past halftime performers, that wasn’t enough to save her from the wrath of the Bey Hive.

Hit the flip for more tweets.

