Kanye West Tweets New Album Title Is T.L.O.P., But What’s It Stand For?

With Kanye West‘s new album dropping in a couple of days, he’s finally gotten around to revealing it name, sort. Yeezy tweeted this morning (Feb. 9) that the album’s title is T.L.O.P., but you have to guess what it stands for.

Apparently whoever figures out the acronym will get bless with tickets of the album premiere/Yeezy Season 3 presentation at Madison Square Garden and free adidas Yeezys.

Needless to say, Kanye West fans are losing their sh*t right now. Peep the tweets below.

See more Yeezy Season 3 previews on the flip.

