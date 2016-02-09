DMX Allegedly Overdosed, Recovering In Hospital

DMX reportedly passed out and stopped breathing in a hotel parking lot before he was saved by quick thinking cops. Initial reports said the Yonkers rapper suffered an asthma attack, but evidence points to an alleged drug overdose.

Reports TMZ:

It’s a lot worse than the story DMX’s people were putting out … that he suffered an asthma attack.

Yonkers cops responded to a call about an unconscious male at a Ramada Inn just after 6 PM. We’re told when cops arrived DMX was on the ground in the parking lot next to a parked car. Cops quickly determined he was lifeless, not breathing with no pulse and immediately began CPR.

After a minute of CPR X’s pulse came back.

A witness on scene told cops DMX had ingested some sort of powder before lapsing into unconsciousness. Cops gave him Narcan, an antidote to narcotic ODs. DMX became “semi-conscious” and was taken to the hospital.