Kanye West Tweets Bill Cosby Is Innocent; Trolling Confirmed, Slander Merciless

Kanye West has been mercilessly trolling the Internets for weeks now. Last night, Yeezy took it upon himself to declare that Bill Cosby is innocent, amidst a flurry of tweets that included Puma shade but nothing about what the f*ck his latest album title means.

West also revealed that Michael Jordan curved an invitation to his Yeezy Season 3 show. Well, duh.

Needless to say, fans, Yeezy haters and just about anyone with a social media account had plenty to say—usually acute slander—about Yeezy’s Twitter fingers, and especially about his Bill Cosby caping.

Peep some notable reactions below and in the gallery. That new Kanye West album, whatever the titled, better be incredible.

…and you don't like fingers in your booty 👌🏼 @kanyewest https://t.co/0V711sG7ty — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) February 10, 2016

@kanyewest BUBBA YOU DONT INVITE THE LEGEND BUT YOU INVITE THAT JABRONI HULK HOGAN?? — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 10, 2016

Michael Jordan has no time for you, Kanye https://t.co/eWrc6wt6Np pic.twitter.com/4JWVYcH1Ps — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2016

