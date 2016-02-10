Protesters Planning A Formation Against Beyoncé In Front Of NFL HQ

Guess it was only a matter of time before the woman who stole the show at the Super Bowl would be treated as if she had broken the law. Protesters plan to make their cries against Beyoncé heard at the NFL headquarters in Manhattan on February 16—“coincidentally” the same day tickets for Beyoncé’s Formation world tour go on sale to the general public.

Beyoncé’s Black Panther-inspired performance might have entertained millions across the world, but it’s also garnered its share of backlash and criticism from former New York City Mayor, Rudy Guliani, among others.

Condemned as “hate speech” and anti-police, the performance has become the basis behind the #BoycottBeyonce movement and Raven-Symone’s unwarranted opinion. But it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end there.

Reports the New York Daily News:

“Are you offended as an American that Beyonce pulled her race-baiting stunt at the Superbowl?” the event description said. “Do you agree that it was a slap in the face to law enforcement?” The rally’s organizer is calling Beyoncé’s show “hate speech” and “racism” at the Super Bowl because of its references to the Black Panthers and Black Lives Matter. The protest is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. outside the NFL’s headquarters on Park Ave. on Feb. 16. The Bey-hater writes, “Be peaceful and respect the boundaries of private property” as a note for the protest.

Seriously, the way the media are treating Beyoncé and Cam Newton for their Super Bowl performances you’d think we were living in the 1960’s instead of 2016.

