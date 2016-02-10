Honorable C-Note ft. 2 Chainz & Peewee Longway “7 Days,” Le$ Dreamcast Mixtape, & More | Wired Tracks 2.10.16

Producer Honorable C-Note delivers a heater titled “7 Days,” featuring two of Atlanta’s finest 2 Chainz and Peewee Longway.
Co-produced by DJ Toomp, the track appears on C-Note’s new project, From Then Til Now 2, which listeners can stream guilt-free here. Turn your speakers up loud before playing “7 Days” in Wired Tracks below, along with Rejjie Snow’s “Product,” featuring Rich The Kidd and Future, Le$’s Dreamcast mixtape, and more.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
Rejjie Snow ft. Rich The Kidd & Future – “Product”
Le$ – Dreamcast Mixtape
Rapper Big Pooh & Nottz ft. Blu – “Grass Ain’t Green”
DJ Kay Slay ft. Ransom, Vado & Oun-P – “Feel The Flames”
https://soundcloud.com/cookinsoul/curreny-x-tiny-c-style-gangstaz-prod-cookin-soul
Tiny C Style ft. Curren$y – “Gangstaz”
https://soundcloud.com/rashaunmusic/whats-up-prod-by-blanda
Ra’Shaun – “What’s Up”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED