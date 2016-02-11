Chris Brown Sued By Lady Who Claimed He Punched Her

The woman who accused Chris Brown of punching her in Las Vegas isn’t done going after the singer — even though police closed the investigation last month over lack of evidence. She’s now suing Breezy for mocking her on social media.
Reports TMZ:
Liziane Gutierrez filed docs in Clark County, NV … laying out the details of the story TMZ broke: She says she went to Chris’ room at the Palms Hotel and Casino, and then someone — Chris or someone in his crew — hit her in the “face and/or arm and/or hands.”
In the suit, she also says someone in the room took her cell phone.
Gutierrez is suing for battery, theft and also defamation — over that video Chris posted calling her “too ugly” to be in his party.
Brown filed his own lawsuit against Gutierrez last month. He has vehemently denied putting hands on her and lambasted her attempts at getting money. With a new lawsuit, it’s clear that Gutierrez has no plans to walk away quietly.
