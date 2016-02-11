Chris Brown Sued By Lady Who Claimed He Punched Her

The woman who accused Chris Brown of punching her in Las Vegas isn’t done going after the singer — even though police closed the investigation last month over lack of evidence. She’s now suing Breezy for mocking her on social media.

Reports TMZ:

Liziane Gutierrez filed docs in Clark County, NV … laying out the details of the story TMZ broke: She says she went to Chris’ room at the Palms Hotel and Casino, and then someone — Chris or someone in his crew — hit her in the “face and/or arm and/or hands.”

In the suit, she also says someone in the room took her cell phone.

Gutierrez is suing for battery, theft and also defamation — over that video Chris posted calling her “too ugly” to be in his party.