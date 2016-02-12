CLOSE
Struggle Thug Martin Shkreli Wants To Buy The Life Of Pablo For $10M

Martin Shkreli is taking a pause from moonlighting as a tough-talking Brooklyn struggle thug and getting back to what he’s best known for, which is frivolous spending for Hip-Hop records. The so-called “pharma bro” wants to purchase Kanye West‘s upcoming studio album, The Life Of Pablo, for a whopping $10 million.

The New York Post reports:

Martin Shkreli took to Twitter on Thursday to offer rap artist Kanye West $10 million for his upcoming album “The Life of Pablo” so it doesn’t get released publicly.

Shkreli published the letter to Kanye on social media and said he was looking forward to his response.

“Kanye and his label are legally required to take my offer letter to their Board of Directors. This should delay the album by a few days,” Shkreli added.

The usually controversial Kanye hasn’t publicly responded to Shkreli’s offer.

Check out Shkreli’s plea to Yeezy in the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/MartinShkreli/status/697897324329177088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

