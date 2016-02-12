CLOSE
HomeNews

Waka Flocka Flame ft. French Montana “What’s Happenin,” T-Pain “Officially Yours,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.12.16

Leave a comment

Any proper meeting between Waka Flocka Flame and French Montana is likely to be a party, whether the connection happens on wax or in person. A case of the former arrives today via a song titled “What’s Happenin.”

Produced by Rico Love, who used a combination of 808 drums, claps and hi-hats, this track should be a favorite in a place that Waka Flocka and French know all too well: the strip club.

Stream “What’s Happenin” below in Wired Tracks.

Photo: YouTube

https://soundcloud.com/nappyboyofficial/officially-yours

T-Pain – “Officially Yours”

Sy Ari Da Kid ft. Bryson Tiller – “Priorities”

DJ OP ft. Dave East & JR Writer – “Got Some Work”

https://soundcloud.com/ishdarr/sets/the-better-life-ep-2014

IshDARR – The Better Life EP

Asaad – “Champagne Stains”

Rossirock – “19 & 55”

Thurz ft. Kent Jamz & Preston Harris – “Runnin From Yo Love”

Asaad , Dave East , j.r. writer , THURZ

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: