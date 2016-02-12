Waka Flocka Flame ft. French Montana “What’s Happenin,” T-Pain “Officially Yours,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.12.16

Any proper meeting between Waka Flocka Flame and French Montana is likely to be a party, whether the connection happens on wax or in person. A case of the former arrives today via a song titled “What’s Happenin.”

Produced by Rico Love, who used a combination of 808 drums, claps and hi-hats, this track should be a favorite in a place that Waka Flocka and French know all too well: the strip club.

Stream “What’s Happenin” below in Wired Tracks.

Photo: YouTube

