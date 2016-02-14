Kanye West Explains Album Title, Reveals He’s $53M In Debt?

Kanye West decided to interrupt NBA All-Star Saturday night by explaining the rationale behind his album title, The Life Of Pablo. Specifically, he detailed why he chose the name Pablo which is Spanish for “Paul” aka St. Paul aka Paul the Apostle, writer of the New Testament.

“Paul … The most powerful messenger of the first century… Now we stand here 20 centuries later… Because he was a traveler…,” tweeted Yeezy tonight (Feb. 13). “He was a learned man not of the original sect so he was able to take the message to the rest of the world…”

True, indeed. But also included in Yeezy’s knowledge drop, near the end of his series of tweets, was a mention that he is $53M in debt.

Say what now? Paying out of pocket for his fashion dreams is damn pricey.

Peep Yeezy’s sermon by tweets below and on the flip. West will be performing on Saturday Night Live tonight. Will the album drop shortly thereafter? IT DID.

