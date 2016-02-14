WATCH: Kanye West Performs On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]

Kanye West was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Melissa McCarthy, and did not disappoint. Besides performances with Chance The Rapper and Young Thug, he also spit “I Miss The Old Kanye” during a rap battle skit with Kyle Mooney.

Yeezy hit the stage with The-Dream, Young Thug, Kelly Price and El DeBarge to perform the Ray J name checking jam session “Highlights.” The next performance added Chance the Rapper, who took the blame for The Life of Pablo‘s delay, for the Gospel quality “Ultra Light Beams” (Kelly Price killed it).

Watch “Highlights” below and “Ultra Light Beams” on the flip.

