Stream Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo via TIDAL [LISTEN]

Kanye West finally got around to dropping his new album, The Life Of Pablo. Yeezy announced the album’s release—which will stream exclusively on TIDAL for a week—from the stage during his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The album will also be available for download exclusively at KanyeWest.com (it doesn’t seem to be available at the time of this post, but you can cop via Tidal) for its first seven day of release as well.

Features include Swizz Beats, Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Frank Ocean and more.

Listen to The Life Of Pablo below or right here.