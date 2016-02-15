Future To Be Musical Guest On Saturday Night Live In March

Future‘s 2015 was was a top notch but his 2016 may be even better. The Atlanta rapper will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March.

Another win for the “Jumpman” rapper is his latest album, EVOL, landing at no. 1 on the Billboard album chart. That would be his third numero uno album in just over six months.

One hiccup in Future’s flow is getting sued for $15M by his baby mama Ciara, though.

Jonah Hill will be the host while Future will hold down musical guest duties on SNL on March 5.

Photo: WENN