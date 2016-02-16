Jay Rock Recovering From “Bad Accident” Says TDE’S Top Dawg

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist Jay Rock is said to be recovering from a motorcycle accident after being involved in a crash Monday (Feb. 15) evening. Although there has not been an official report of the Watts rapper’s specific injuries, it appears he will pull through.

The news of Jay Rock’s accident was delivered by Top Dawg Entertainment’s CEO, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith via Twitter. Although Top Dawg didn’t elaborate, he gave fans a slight bone by following his initial cryptic tweet with a timely update.

“Pray 4 @jayrock he had a bad accident on his motorcycle.. He’s hurt pretty bad… #TDE,” tweeted Top Dawg.

He later added, “Jayrock is not in a coma or near death…a lot of broken bones,” much to the delight of fans.

Jay Rock released his acclaimed sophomore album, 90059, last September.

Our thoughts are with the entire TDE camp.

Photo: Instagram