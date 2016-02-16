Kendrick Lamar & Reebok Bring Compton Students To The Grammys

Ahead of Kendrick Lamar‘s epic night at the 2016 Grammy Awards, he and Reebok Classic treated a group of students from the rapper’s former high school to a day they’ll never forget. Students from Compton’s Centennial High School were invited to spend the day with K-Dot and also got to attend the awards ceremony to boot.

As part of their ongoing collaborative campaign, Lamar and Reebok took the students out for the day which included a bevy of activities. There was also a Q&A session held between Lamar and students, several photo sessions both professional and personal and, of course, a fresh pair of sneakers to rock.

Although the students didn’t get to see their hero bring home the coveted Album of the Year Grammy Award, Lamar took home five awards after being nominated 11 times across several categories. A silver lining in what some are calling a robbery after losing the award to Taylor Swift was that Lamar did take home the Rap Album of the Year trophy.

The day was captured on video, along with some images from the group photo session with the students in their crispy white Classics on display. Check out the video in the clip below and be sure to hit the following pages to see the photos.

