Today’s Anti-Beyonce Protest Was The Purest Of Struggle [Photos]

Today was the day protesters were to assemble in front of the NFL’s headquarters in NYC to criticize Beyonce’s otherwise extremely lit halftime performance. However, the turn out was pure struggle—as in minimal.

Reports the Huff Post:

People who didn’t approve of Beyonce’s unapologetically black performance of “Formation” during the Super Bowl this year were supposed to protest outside the NFL headquarters in New York City on Tuesday morning. The media latched onto the “Anti-Beyonce Protest Rally” posted to Eventbrite, during which people were supposed to demonstrate against Black Lives Matter, the Black Panthers and Queen Bey’s “race-baiting stunt” during the big game. OK, we also took the bait. But the haterade was not to be drunk on this day. Police showed up to keep an eye on the event, the BeyHive showed up to protest the protesters, and… that’s about it. It appeared that few, if any, came to protest Beyonce’s performance, and the person who organized the rally was nowhere to be seen.

Maybe it was the rainy weather in NYC? Maybe the would be protesters actually Googled the Black Panthers and thought better? No matter the issue, their protest was a non-factor.

See some images, mostly of the the pro-Bey variety, below.

https://twitter.com/TheBeyHiveTeam/status/699623409735634944

https://twitter.com/JackyJ/status/699605936403582977

