Kanye West Becoming Kris Jenner’s Worst Nightmare

Apparently not everyone has been enjoying Twitter King Kanye West as much as we have these past few weeks. Family momager Kris Jenner is beginning to fear that her son-in-law has been sullying the good Kardashian name with his social media outbursts and prima donna actions.

Page Six reports:

Kanye West is so out of control, family matriarch Kris Jenner is worried that “he’s damaging the Kardashian brand” and has ordered he get some crisis p.r. to rein him in. West’s team met with a host of top publicists within the last few months — but nobody is brave enough to work with him. A source said, “His Twitter rants are out of control, and Kris fears that he’s taking the family down. Kris wants Kanye to hire someone to handle all the noise and drama so he can focus on being an artist.” But the response from the p.r. world was deafeningly silent. One top publicist who was approached told us, “You couldn’t pay us enough to represent Kanye. He’s too much to handle.”

Between feeling a ways bout Kylie Jenner’s deal with Puma, the now much publicized meltdown on Saturday Night Live, and his Twitter fingers beginning to rub his wife the wrong way, it looks like Kanye West has become the proverbial bull in a China shop.

Unfortunately all that good China seems to be in Kris Jenner’s kitchen. Also, check the credits, Yeezy already has two publicist.

—

Photo: screen cap