Chris Brown Begs For Karrueche Back On “F*ck You Back To Sleep (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown is pulling out all the stops to get his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, back. While you were snoozing, the R&B crooner dropped the “F*ck You Back To Sleep (Remix)” which features Usher and Zayn Malik.

The raunchy song features Breezy singing, “I just want to tell you I’m sorry, for f*cking around with Keyshia and Makayla, for all the Georgia peaches in Decatur, for all these b*tches in elevator, I just want you to love me.” And just so you know who he’s talking about, he said Karrueche’s name with an echo effect.

Yeah, she put the whammy on son. #NeverForget

Usher also harmonizes about “eating that p*ssy” and vagina tasting like pineapples, so you know he’s no prude, too.

Listen to “F*ck You Back To Sleep (Remix)” below.

