If you have enough coin, you can get Drake to perform at your Bat Mitzvah. That’s what went down at a lucky Jewish 13-year-old’s coming of age celebration on Saturday (Feb. 19) night.

See footage of Drizzy performing “Hotline Bling,” “Back to Back,” “Summer Sixteen” and more below and on the flip.

How much did homegirl’s parents drop on this party, though? Must be nice.

Drake performing "Hotline Bling" at a bat mitzvah tonight in NYC. pic.twitter.com/M6oASIncUD — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 21, 2016

Drake performing "My Way" at a bat mitzvah tonight in NYC. pic.twitter.com/yD9tk9T8rJ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 21, 2016

Photo: Twitter/Instagram

