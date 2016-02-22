Pool Wars: Kanye West Adding Lake To Mansion’s Backyard

Kanye West doesn’t appear to be the kind of person that would ignore someone taking a shot at him, even if it was a playful dig. After Drake‘s mention of his pool being larger than Yeezy’s on “Summer Sixteen,” it appears a battle of the swimming pools is upon us as the Chicago superstar is digging a small lake at his mansion.

TMZ reported on the massive dig project at West and wife Kim Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills, Calif. nestled in Los Angeles County. The sprawling grounds already featured a pool and hot tub, but the projected pool project is another animal altogether.

From TMZ:

TMZ has learned Kanye and Kim Kardashian said screw it, and tore up a perfectly fine pool that used to sit in their backyard — and will upgrade to a body of water that’s more like a small lake, or at least a really big pond. We’re told man-made Lake Kimye will be fully filtered upon completion and at least 5 times the size of any other backyard oasis in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. It’s part of the sweeping changes Kim and ‘Ye are making to the estate they purchased in 2014.

Will Drake take this as a cue to upgrade his already massive pool? Time will tell.

