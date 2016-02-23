Nation Of Islam Offers Security For Beyoncé’s Formation Tour

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan has pledged to offer security protection for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Formation world tour. The offer was in response to police saying they will not help keep her concerts secure, and protests from those who feel the singer is promoting an anti-police message.

While delivering his keynote speech at the annual Saviour’s Day event in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday (Feb. 21), Farrakhan made note of the reaction from conservative pundits and members of law enforcement. Several police officials across the nation have openly stated their disdain of Beyoncé and their desire to boycott her concerts, which prompted Farrakhan to make his stand.

“You gonna picket? You’re not gonna offer police protection? But the F.O.I. will,” Farrakhan said to thunderous applause.

He added, ” So we say to the Hip-Hop community, to our cultural giants, say what you feel,” added Farrakhan. “Put it out there, with strength!”

Farrakhan went on to say that Kendrick Lamar “set a new standard” of expression for all rappers.

Back in September, Farrakhan spoke with the HipHopSince87 team and shared some controversial thoughts on Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj’s style of dress.

Watch a portion of Farrakhan’s Saviour’s Day speech below.

