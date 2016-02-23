DJ Khaled: “I Love Having An Unlimited Supply Of Cocoa Butter”

DJ Khaled is a quote machine. The Miami producer and Snapchat savant is in the midst of a heavy media run and in a recent interview with New York magazine, he might have outdone himself—at least until another one.

Khaled mentioned some of his loves. “I tell myself everyday I love my Jacuzzi, I love my marble floors, I love my high ceilings,” he told New York. “I love having an unlimited supply of cocoa butter.”

Now that’s rich.

The “81 Minutes with DJ Khaled” interview—which also features behind the scenes details of his interview with Nas and an explanation of who is “they”—is in the Feb. 22 issue of the mag but it isn’t up on its site just yet and you can check it right here. We had to share that quote early, though.

Photo: Instagram